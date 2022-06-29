Local Waltham motorcyclist dies in Mass. Pike crash No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

A 54-year-old Waltham man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night on the Mass. Pike in Allston.

Mark Ganong was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when, around 10:30 p.m., he “lost control and struck the median traveling eastbound on the Mass. Pike,” state police said in a release. No other vehicles were involved, according to police, and Ganong was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.