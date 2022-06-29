Waltham motorcyclist dies in Mass. Pike crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 54-year-old Waltham man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night on the Mass. Pike in Allston.
Mark Ganong was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when, around 10:30 p.m., he “lost control and struck the median traveling eastbound on the Mass. Pike,” state police said in a release. No other vehicles were involved, according to police, and Ganong was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.