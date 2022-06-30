17-year-old boy killed in Worcester shooting

Newsletter Signup
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Worcester.
Worcester police said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Millbury Street around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, they found the teen, suffering from gunshot wounds, in the area of Millbury and Lafayette Street.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, submit a message anonymously online at worcesterma.gov/police, or contact detectives at 508-799-8651.
