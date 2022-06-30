Local Boston man accused of beating pregnant woman, assaulting 1-year-old, held without bail “Go freshen up, you are bleeding,” he allegedly said as the woman was regaining consciousness. Instead, she grabbed the child and ran out of the house.





A Boston man accused of beating and strangling a pregnant woman and assaulting a 1-year-old is being held without bail while awaiting a dangerousness hearing next week, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Wednesday.

Marvin De La Cruz, 23, allegedly punched and kicked the woman, who was two months pregnant, and injured a 1-year-old boy on Saturday in their Dorchester home, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was charged Monday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court with assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, strangulation of a pregnant victim, assault and battery against a family member, and assault and battery on a child causing bodily injury, the statement said.

Prosecutors say De La Cruz went into the woman’s bedroom and jumped on top of her while she was asleep before punching her in the head and pulling her down to the floor by her hair, and attacking her until she lost consciousness. The 1-year-old, who was in the room during the assault, began to cry. De La Cruz went to the child and allegedly squeezed his nose and mouth to silence him, causing his nose to bleed, the statement said.

