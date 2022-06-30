Local New York teens jumped off bridge to save unconscious 15-year-old in the water on the Cape The three teens are being credited by first responders with saving the 15-year-old’s life.

Three teens from New York are being credited with saving another boy’s life on Wednesday when they jumped — literally — into action to help a 15-year-old swimmer who lost consciousness in Centerville.

The three teenage boys from Red Hook, New York, were fishing from Craigville Bridge near Craigville Beach when a 15-year-old boy jumped from the bridge into the Herring River, according to a press release from the Centerville-Osterville-Marston Mills Department of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services.

When the 15-year-old began to struggle in the water, first responders said two of the New York teens jumped into the water to pull the boy to safety, while the third “maintained eye contact on his friends” and the rescue from the bridge.

When fire officials responded to the scene, they found the unconscious 15-year-old on the river’s edge being cared for by beach staff from Craigville Beach. The teen was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The department said the three New York teens saved the boy’s life.

One of the teens, Will Anagnos, told WBZ the 15-year-old had been “bobbing up and down in the water and then he went under.”

“I couldn’t see him,” he told the station. “I didn’t really know what to do. I just pulled him out from under the water and then I brought him back to shore.”