Local Boston police officer sentenced to probation for not reporting lottery winnings to IRS Lamb sold a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000 to a convenience store owner for cash instead of claiming it with the Massachusetts Lottery Commission in May 2020





A Boston police officer was sentenced to probation Thursday after pleading guilty to a tax charge for not reporting gambling winnings from a lottery ticket on his tax returns, the U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said.

Dana Lamb, 57, of Roslindale, was sentenced in federal court in Boston to six months of probation for one count of filing a false document with the Internal Revenue Service, the office said in a statement. He pleaded guilty to the charge on April 27.

Lamb sold a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000 to a convenience store owner for cash instead of claiming it with the Massachusetts Lottery Commission in May 2020, the statement said. Lamb did not report his winnings on his tax return, which would have resulted in an additional tax of $1,800 that he owed, the statement said.

Advertisement:

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.