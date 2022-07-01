Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman in water between Martha’s Vineyard, New Bedford

Newsletter Signup
The Coast Guard is searching for a 54-year-old fisherman, who was reported missing from his vessel early Friday morning, in the water between Martha’s Vineyard and New Bedford.
The man was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. by the three other crew members onboard the 77-foot fishing boat “Susan Rose,” out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, according to the Coast Guard.
CG STA Menemsha, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Buzzards Bay Task Force are working on the search, focused on a track line between Nomans Land island, off Chilmark, and New Bedford.
