Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman in water between Martha’s Vineyard, New Bedford

The 54-year-old was aboard the Susan Rose out of Point Judith, Rhode Island.

By Dialynn Dwyer

The Coast Guard is searching for a 54-year-old fisherman, who was reported missing from his vessel early Friday morning, in the water between Martha’s Vineyard and New Bedford. 

The man was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. by the three other crew members onboard the 77-foot fishing boat “Susan Rose,” out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, according to the Coast Guard. 

​​CG STA Menemsha, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Buzzards Bay Task Force are working on the search, focused on a track line between Nomans Land island, off Chilmark, and New Bedford. 