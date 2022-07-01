Local Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman in water between Martha’s Vineyard, New Bedford The 54-year-old was aboard the Susan Rose out of Point Judith, Rhode Island.

The Coast Guard is searching for a 54-year-old fisherman, who was reported missing from his vessel early Friday morning, in the water between Martha’s Vineyard and New Bedford.

The man was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. by the three other crew members onboard the 77-foot fishing boat “Susan Rose,” out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, according to the Coast Guard.

​​CG STA Menemsha, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Buzzards Bay Task Force are working on the search, focused on a track line between Nomans Land island, off Chilmark, and New Bedford.

#HappeningNow Coast Guard is responding to a confirmed PIW on a track line between Nomans Island, MA and New Bedford, MA. CG STA Menemsha, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Buzzards Bay Task Force are engaged in the search.

The F/V Susan Rose is a 77-foot Stern Trawler homeported in Point Judith, Rhode Island.