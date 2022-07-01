Man arrested after loading handgun outside Logan Airport

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Mississippi man is facing charges after allegedly loading a pistol on a sidewalk outside Logan International Airport, according to officials.
Police arrested Zachary Carden, 22, of Vicksburg, on Thursday after several bystanders called 911 as he loaded several rounds into his firearm as he stood curbside outside Terminal B.
Carden was en route to Maine, according to a WCVB report, and had just landed at Logan Airport.
He reportedly planned to drive to Maine.
Investigators say Carden had no criminal intent when he loaded the ammunition into the gun, which he pulled from a previously checked bag.
As WCVB reported, Carden was licensed in a state with a non-reciprocal license to carry laws.
He now faces charges of possessing a firearm without a firearms identification card, possessing ammunition without a firearms identification card, and disturbing the peace.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.