Local One baby swan rescued from Charles River Esplanade dies





One baby swan that was rescued with four others from the Charles River Esplanade Wednesday has died, officials said. .

“Unfortunately, the one that had a foot injury did not make it,” said Zak Mertz, director of the New England Wildlife Centers’ Cape Cod branch, in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon. The baby swans, or cygnets, were rescued after their parents were taken from the Esplanade Monday and euthanized after being suspected of bird flu. The other four cygnets, Mertz said, are doing “reasonably well.” The cygnets were taken to the center by Boston Animal Control safely for assessment and care, officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Truthfully, when they came in, they were a little lethargic,” he said. “Losing a parent is hard. They were on their own for a little bit, and the stress of transport and getting to the facility can be hard.”

