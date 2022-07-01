Local T fare changes go into effect today — here’s what to know Changes include lowering the cost of the 1-Day LinkPass from $12.75 to $11, expanding second transfers, and adding a number of new options for "reduced fare riders." Craig F. Walker/Globe staff

Some new MBTA fares go into effect Friday, which are largely aimed at improving fare structure equity.

These changes, which were approved earlier this year, include lowering the cost of the 1-Day LinkPass from $12.75 to $11, expanding second transfers, and adding a number of new options for “reduced fare riders,” the MBTA explained in a release.

The 1-Day LinkPass reduction aims to increase ridership by encouraging more people to buy passes, while also making the passes more accessible to low-income and minority riders, the agency said, adding that “an $11 LinkPass pays for itself with five subway rides taken in 24 hours.”

The MBTA previously only allowed one transfer between bus and/or subways. One recent addition allowed CharlieCard riders to transfer from bus to subway to bus again. With the new changes though, the agency said it is simplifying the transfer policy to allow all combinations of second transfers involving buses, express bus routes, and/or subways.

Riders that are eligible for reduced fares — people ages 18-25 with low income, people with disabilities or Medicare cardholders, those ages 65 and older, and some middle and high school students — have some new options.

The MBTA has added a 7-Day LinkPass and monthly passes on the commuter rail, ferry, and express bus, both of which are now available for riders eligible for reduced fares.

The 7-Day LinkPass for “reduced fare riders” costs $10, which pays for itself with nine subway rides. The MBTA said this option is aimed to help those who may be unable to afford a monthly pass.

Monthly passes for “reduced fare riders” on the commuter rail, ferry, and express bus are available at approximately half the price of what the full fare passes cost.

The agency is also expanding availability of the LinkPass for riders eligible for reduced fares on Commuter Rail Zone 1A and Inner Harbor Ferry.

This LinkPass has previously only been available on CharlieCards instead of a printed “flash pass” CharlieTicket, the agency said.

“To increase access and equitable pricing on Reduced Fare passes, the LinkPass for Reduced Fare Riders will be available on a CharlieTicket and valid for Commuter Rail travel in Zone 1A and on the Charlestown Ferry,” the MBTA noted.

New fare products are not available at the following locations: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC), Fenway Park, Lynn Busway, Museum of Fine Arts, Woburn Anderson, and Worcester Union Station. The agency said that the products can be found at stations nearby these locations though.

Learn more at mbta.com.

