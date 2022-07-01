Teens allegedly spit on and assault off-duty cab driver with hammer and bottle at JFK/UMass Station

Newsletter Signup
Three teens, including a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old, were apprehended by police Thursday night at JFK/UMass Station in Dorchester after allegedly breaking train windows and then assaulting an off-duty cab driver.
According to the 53-year-old cab driver and a witness, the teens were kicking and striking a Red Line train’s windows, breaking them, shortly before 11 p.m. They then reportedly approached the cabbie for a ride, and he told them he was off-duty and was there to pick up a family member.
“The group responded by spitting on him, attacking him with a hammer and a glass bottle,” transit police said in a release.
After the witness pointed out the teens to responding officers, the teens fled but were soon caught. A 16-year-old girl was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon (hammer); a 14-year-old boy was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon (glass bottle); and a 13-year-old boy was expected to receive a summons for spitting on the man, according to police.
Officers needed to review video before deciding on any malicious destruction charges related to the train windows, according to the release.
