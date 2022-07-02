Local Cancellations at Logan International Airport surpass Friday’s levels Across the country, more than 2,100 flights have been delayed and another 534 canceled.





Travelers planning to fly in or out of Logan International Airport on Saturday for the July Fourth weekend face mixed fortunes at the flight board.

First the good news. Airline delays are down 75 percent from Friday when more than 400 flights were running late, according to FlightAware, which tracks air travel. As of Saturday morning, there were 106 delays at the airport, the website said.

Now the bad news. FlightAware said cancellations surpass Friday’s totals. Airlines have canceled 31 flights as of 12:30 p.m, an increase of 63 percent from Friday.

Across the country, more than 2,100 flights have been delayed and another 534 canceled, the tracking service said.

Advertisement:

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.