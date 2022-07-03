Local Airline cancellations, delays continue Sunday at Logan for holiday travelers The airport had 20 cancellations and 60 delays as of early afternoon





Flight delays and cancellations at Logan International Airport continued into Sunday, as travelers navigated air travel problems during the Fourth of July weekend.

The airport had 20 flight cancellations as of 12:20 p.m.., according to FlightAware, a tech company that tracks air travel. Of those, eight were flights out of Boston, and 10 were coming into the airport.

There have been 60 delays at the airport on Sunday so far, according to FlightAware.

Logan had 40 cancellations Saturday, nearly double the number of flights canceled Friday.

Travelers will at least have the benefit of better weather Sunday with a forecast that calls for sun all day after Saturday’s thunderstorms.

Travel in all forms is setting records this year, with pandemic restrictions largely rolled back around the country. That’s resulted in delays and cancellations within the airline industry, as it grapples with changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines have struggled to deal with staffing shortages and sometimes strikes from pilots who want higher pay and better hours. The Air Line Pilots Association wrote in a June letter to Delta Air Lines customers that they were “disheartened” by recent travel plan disruptions and that pilots were working record overtime hours.

AAA estimated at the end of June that nearly 48 million people would travel more than 50 miles from home for the Fourth of July weekend, which would make 2022′s holiday the second-busiest since 2000.

Car travel would set a new record of about 42 million people despite historically high gas prices, AAA said. The cost of gas in Massachusetts on Sunday was $4.86 a gallon, according to AAA.