Marchers carrying flags for white supremacist group move through downtown Boston
Some of the participants held shields as they walked through the city in step with a snare drum.
Demonstrators carrying flags for the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched Saturday afternoon through downtown Boston, according to social media posts.
Dressed in khaki pants, navy T-shirts, and wearing white neck gaiters, sunglasses, and baseball caps, the marchers were videotaped in well-known spots along the Freedom Trail. Some of the participants held shields as they walked through the city in step with a snare drum.
Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the marchers on Twitter.
“To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for,” she wrote.
