Marchers carrying flags for white supremacist group move through downtown Boston

Demonstrators carrying flags for the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched Saturday afternoon through downtown Boston, according to social media posts.

Dressed in khaki pants, navy T-shirts, and wearing white neck gaiters, sunglasses, and baseball caps, the marchers were videotaped in well-known spots along the Freedom Trail. Some of the participants held shields as they walked through the city in step with a snare drum.

Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the marchers on Twitter.

To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for. — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) July 2, 2022

