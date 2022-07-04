Local State police searching for missing boater in Winchester The man was reported missing near the Shannon Beach area of Upper Mystic Lake.

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a missing boater Monday evening in the area of Upper Mystic Lake, located between Medford, Winchester, and Arlington.

State Police tweeted that at approximately 5:50 p.m., a man in his 50s was reported missing from a boat near the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach in Winchester.

They wrote that divers and a helicopter are searching for the missing man.

NOW: The search continues for a missing boater on the Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester. Mass State Police tell us the missing man is in his 50s. They’ve been searching for him for more than two hours. @7News https://t.co/TwzTqeniCF pic.twitter.com/VmDUXegoCF — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) July 5, 2022

This is a developing story that will be updated as new details become available.