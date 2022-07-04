Local

State police searching for missing boater in Winchester

The man was reported missing near the Shannon Beach area of Upper Mystic Lake.

By Susannah Sudborough

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a missing boater Monday evening in the area of Upper Mystic Lake, located between Medford, Winchester, and Arlington.

State Police tweeted that at approximately 5:50 p.m., a man in his 50s was reported missing from a boat near the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach in Winchester.

They wrote that divers and a helicopter are searching for the missing man.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new details become available.