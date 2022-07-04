State police searching for missing boater in Winchester

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Massachusetts State Police are searching for a missing boater Monday evening in the area of Upper Mystic Lake, located between Medford, Winchester, and Arlington.
State Police tweeted that at approximately 5:50 p.m., a man in his 50s was reported missing from a boat near the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach in Winchester.
They wrote that divers and a helicopter are searching for the missing man.
This is a developing story that will be updated as new details become available.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.