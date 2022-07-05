Local 1 man killed, another injured in shooting near Randolph club A July 4th pool party at Mojitos Country Club was ending at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are investigating a shooting near Mojitos Country Club in Randolph that left one man dead and another injured on July 4th.

Randolph police responded to the area of 44 Mazzeo Drive, the listed address for the club, which describes itself as a “Latin-themed entertainment complex,” around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting in a parking area near the business. Two adult men were found with gunshot wounds and transported to a Boston hospital for treatment, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. One of the men has died, and the other continued to undergo treatment for life-threatening injuries later Monday.

The shooting remains under investigation; the DA’s office said there was no ongoing threat to neighbors in the area.

According to the club’s Facebook page, the business was hosting a Fourth of July pool party from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for adults and children.

“​​A number of people where in the vicinity at the time of the incident and State and Randolph police detectives are conducting interviews,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 781-963-1212.