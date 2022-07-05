Have you seen these missing Boston teens?

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are seeking the public’s help in finding two teenagers from Roxbury.
Luceny Arias Solano, 16, and Genesis Baez, 13, have both been missing from 25 Schuyler Street since Sunday, July 3 at midnight.
They are known to frequent the Pit Stop t 695 Truman Parkway in Hyde Park.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.
