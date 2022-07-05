Local Have you seen these missing Boston teens? Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275. Luceny Arias Solano, 16, and Genesis Baez, 13, are both missing from 25 Schuyler Street in Roxbury. Boston Police Department

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in finding two teenagers from Roxbury.

Luceny Arias Solano, 16, and Genesis Baez, 13, have both been missing from 25 Schuyler Street since Sunday, July 3 at midnight.

They are known to frequent the Pit Stop t 695 Truman Parkway in Hyde Park.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.