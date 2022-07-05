Local Mayor Wu announces new proposed polling locations following reprecincting These additional locations will increase the number of voting precincts from 255 to 275. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a proposal Tuesday for 20 new polling locations, which are based off the city’s precinct realignment completed in October 2021.

The redrawn precincts aim to “increase voting accessibility by distributing voters equitably across precincts,” the city said in a release.

These additional locations will increase the number of voting precincts from 255 to 275.

The Board of Election Commissioners will meet Wednesday at 10 a.m. to certify the new polling locations, along with nomination papers and initiative petitions, and other election-related matters.

“Tomorrow’s vote will determine new polling locations for 20 new voting precincts,” Wu said in a statement. “This new structure is a big deal for voter access and I look forward to working with the State and our Elections department to ensure that every registered voter knows where to vote.”

The new locations include:

Artists for Humanity, 100 West 2nd St. in Ward 6

Beacon House, 19 Myrtle St. in Ward 3

Boston Chinese Evangelical Church, 120 Shawmut Ave. in Ward 3

Charlestown Boys and Girls Club, 15 Green St. in Ward 2

Cyclorama, 539 Tremont St. in Ward 4 and Ward 5

District Hall, 75 Northern Ave. in Ward 6

Fenway Center, 77 St. Stephen St. in Ward 3

Mandela Homes, 1855 Washington St. in Ward 9

Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. in Ward 4

North End Library, 25 Parmenter St. in Ward 3

Northeastern Crossing, 1155 Tremont St. in Ward 9

Old South Church, 645 Boylston St. in Ward 5

Saint Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch St. in Ward 3

Saint Joseph Parish, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way in Ward 3

Vine Street Community Center, 339 Dudley St in Ward 8

Prior to last October’s efforts, Boston had not redrawn its precincts since 1924, when a commission appointed by the state legislature created the wards and precinct structure, a release from the city noted.

This meant that some of the city’s precincts had a disproportionately higher number of voters.

“Voting is an essential part of democracy,” Elections Commissioner Eneida Tavares said in a statement. “The equalization of the city’s voting precincts is fundamental to the proper conduct of elections, and ensures that every voter has easier access to the ballot box on Election Day.”

Residents should be aware that their precinct and polling location may change, so they should be on the lookout for any outreach from the city with that information ahead of the elections.

The city held four virtual community engagement sessions in June regarding the new precinct lines and how these changes would impact the 2022 elections.

For more information about the new precinct structure, go to boston.gov/elections.