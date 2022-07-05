Local Pool pix: Boston heads underwater to beat the heat Kids and adults alike were splashing up a storm at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex last week. A young girl is caught by her mother as she jumps into the water from the ladder at the pool in Roxbury on July 1, 2022. Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

Fans of public pools know the score: If you want to avoid traffic, high parking costs, and sharks (not necessarily in that order), hitting the water in or near your own neighborhood is the way to go.

Fortunately for Greater Boston residents, the state’s Department of Conservation & Recreation has more than 50 swimming pools, wading pools, and spray decks available for summer splashing as the temperature rises.

Sadly, staffing shortages and renovations have closed some of the pools operated by the City of Boston this summer, but there are still at least a dozen Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) sites that have either indoor or outdoor pools open to the public.

As the temperature soared just prior to the July 4th holiday weekend, photographer Joseph Prezioso headed to the DCR pool at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury, underwater cameras in tow, to find out just how much fun could be had below the surface.

Check out his photos below, and make sure to scroll all the way down to share your summer pool memories.

A mother and daughter cool off in the water at the pool at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex on July 1, 2022. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A young boy practices swimming underwater. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A woman does a handstand underwater. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A young girl swims under the water. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A man teaches a child to swim. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A boy in a life jacket swims toward his mother, who was teaching him to swim. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A young boy treads water as he practices swimming. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

Teenage girls jump into the pool. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A girl jumps into the pool. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

Teenage girls jump into the pool. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A couple embraces. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A child reacts to the water after jumping in. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A young girl jumps into the pool. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

Children dunk their heads. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

Teenagers race each other. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A young boy jumps into the pool. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A woman gets in her first swim of the year. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

A young boy practices swimming underwater. – Joseph Prezioso / Boston.com

