Local 4 people injured, 2 trapped in single-car crash in Wakefield Witnesses said the people involved are teenagers.

Four people had to be rushed to a hospital, including one that was flown by medical helicopter to Boston, as a result of a single-car crash in Wakefield Tuesday.

Wakefield police said that at 2:41 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a crash in the area of 131 Vernon St.

First responders arrived to find a car had crashed into a tree, and two occupants were trapped, police said. Wakefield firefighters worked to free the occupants using hydraulic tools.

Two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, one person was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital, and one person was transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Witnesses told NBC10 Boston the car was a blue Toyota Corolla carrying a group of teenagers.

The crash is under investigation by the Wakefield Police Department with assistance from Massachusetts State Police.