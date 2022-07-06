4 people injured, 2 trapped in single-car crash in Wakefield

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Four people had to be rushed to a hospital, including one that was flown by medical helicopter to Boston, as a result of a single-car crash in Wakefield Tuesday.
Wakefield police said that at 2:41 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a crash in the area of 131 Vernon St.
First responders arrived to find a car had crashed into a tree, and two occupants were trapped, police said. Wakefield firefighters worked to free the occupants using hydraulic tools.
Two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, one person was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital, and one person was transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.
Witnesses told NBC10 Boston the car was a blue Toyota Corolla carrying a group of teenagers.
The crash is under investigation by the Wakefield Police Department with assistance from Massachusetts State Police.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.