Local The Green Line’s C branch will close for 12 days starting Monday The C branch will shut down as part of the Green Line Transformation program. The C branch of the Green Line will shut down for 12 days starting Monday. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

The Green Line’s C branch will close for 12 days beginning Monday as part of the MBTA’s Green Line Transformation program.

From July 11 to July 22, Green Line trains will be replaced by shuttle buses. The buses will stop at every C Line station except for Brandon Hall and Kent Street.

Additionally, during this time, there will only be one lane of traffic open in both directions on Beacon Street between Hawes Street and St. Mary’s Street, and the Carlton Street track crossing will be closed.

Green Line Transformation Program construction will happen on all branches of the Green Line this summer. MBTA contractors will be replacing some tracks and installing balises — electronic beacons that are part of an automated system — on the entire length.

Advertisement:

The B branch was first, closing from June 20 to July 1. After the C branch is finished, the E branch will undergo construction from Aug. 6 to Aug. 21. Finally, the D branch will be under construction from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30.