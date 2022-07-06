Local Police seek person of interest in Chelsea shooting that ‘narrowly missed’ customer at nearby Dunkin’ The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Revere Beach Parkway.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Chelsea that almost injured a customer at Dunkin’.

The image of the person of interest.

Chelsea police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at the McDonald’s parking lot on Revere Beach Parkway around 1:56 p.m. Police said a white vehicle, that may have been a Zip car, fled the area onto Sagamore Avenue, meanwhile a second vehicle, a black Volkswagen, was left at the scene.

Police said two men who were in the Volkswagen fled on foot.

“​​Video evidence indicates that the parties are known to each other, and the incident was not a random act,” police said. “No injuries were reported although a stray round narrowly missed a patron sitting at nearby Dunkin Donuts.”

Amita Paul, an employee at the Dunkin’, told Boston 25 News a regular customer was sitting at a table drinking his coffee when the shooting started, and a bullet went through the window where he was sitting.

“Everybody concerned about that, but he was not injured,” Paul told the station. “He was OK.”

State police said it had K9 teams and patrols assisting in the search for the suspects involved.

We have patrols and K9 teams assisting @CityofChelseaPD in investigating a shots fired in the area of Route 16/Washington Ave/Sagamore Ave. Suspect search ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 5, 2022

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Chelsea police at 617-466-4800.