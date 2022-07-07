Local Maine police search for family that hasn’t returned from camping trip “We're really scared right now." From left: Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen. Sanford police

Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help finding a family that didn’t return from a planned camping trip last week.

The Sanford Police Department said Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen were last seen driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with a black rear bumper and Maine license plate (1563VJ).

“They could possibly be in the Phillips area camping,” police said on Sunday. “They were due back in the area [last] Thursday but friends and family have not heard from them. They were in the Rumford area [last] Wednesday.”

Sidebotham’s family told NewsCenter Maine that the disappearance is not common behavior for her. The family told the station Sidebotham was with her 2-year-old daughter, Lydia, and described Nathan Hansen as her ex-boyfriend.

Advertisement:

“We’re really scared right now,” Sidebotham’s father, Ron Sidebotham, said. “Not knowing is almost as bad as if something bad did happen. Not knowing is just eating away and eating away.”

In a post on Facebook, Sidebotham said his 28-year-old daughter’s phone has not been active since June 28 and was last seen in Mexico, Maine, on July 1.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sanford police at 207-324-9170.