Local Man who was allegedly assaulted by white supremacist group in Boston wants probe of police response He is requesting police documents and body-worn camera footage connected to the incident. Artist Charles Murrell listens at a press conference to discuss the alleged assault involving the white supremacist group, Patriot Front. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

A Black activist who was allegedly assaulted by members of a white supremacist group that marched through Boston last weekend is seeking a third-party investigation into the response by the Boston Police Department, which he says failed to stop the incident.

Charles Murrell III, a local artist, and local ministers the Rev. Kevin Peterson and the Rev. Miniard Culpepper — who have been advising Murrell since Saturday’s alleged assault — told reporters Wednesday they met with Mayor Michelle Wu, where they submitted a list of requests, The Boston Globe reports.

Murrell is seeking copies of police records and body-worn camera footage related to the incident, according to the newspaper.

Advertisement:

“This is what every human being that lives in our country deserves,” Murrell said during a press conference organized by Peterson following the meeting.

On Saturday, about 100 members of Patriot Front, a white supremacist group, marched through Boston amid the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Murrell has said he was knocked to the ground by members of the group on Dartmouth Street and suffered injuries to his right ring finger, head, and left eyebrow.

The alleged incident was captured in a photograph published by The Boston Herald.

A police report of the alleged incident obtained by the Globe states officers were called to the area of Dartmouth and Stuart streets at about 1:25 p.m. for a reported assault and battery. The victim’s name is redacted in the report.

The victim told police he was walking down the street and using his phone when he “found himself being shoved around and in the middle of a group of individuals with shields and masks,” according to the report.

The victim yelled back at the individuals to stop pushing him and move on, and eventually “shoved back/swung his arms to separate himself,” the report says. That’s when a “larger majority of the group then joined in knocking him to the ground and continuing to hit and kick him,” he told police, according to the report.

Advertisement:

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said on Tuesday police officers did not witness the alleged attack. Authorities are working to identify the masked white supremacists involved by piecing together videos of the incident.

But city and federal authorities have received criticism for their apparent lack of prior knowledge that the march was happening and for their response to the alleged assault.

On Wednesday, Murrell would not address how Saturday’s alleged assault happened, according to the Globe.

Peterson, founder and director of the New Democracy Coalition, and Culpepper, senior pastor at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Dorchester and a state Senate candidate, said the release of police body-worn camera footage and security footage from that area would be helpful in clarifying what exactly happened.

“It may begin to give some clarity to whether the police were present at the moment Mr. Murrell was attacked,” Peterson said. “That’s the most important thing at the moment that we want to really clarify, and then move forward around talking in more detail about Mr. Murrell’s personal experience and beyond.”

The trio is calling for an investigation into the police response to the alleged attack as well as a review of “the failure of intelligence that allowed more than 100 white supremacists to roam through the streets of Boston on Independence Weekend without any enhanced police presence,” a document outlining its requests states.

Advertisement:

Peterson said, however, he felt the meeting with the mayor went well.

“We commend Mayor Wu for being responsive in real-time,” he said.

Wu’s office confirmed that Wu met with Murrell on Wednesday, but declined to provide further comment, according to the Globe.

Police Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, also declined to comment to the Globe about the proposed investigation. He told the newspaper the department’s ongoing investigation into the alleged attack is ongoing and “very active.”

On Wednesday, Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, now a candidate for Suffolk County district attorney, slammed the department’s response to the alleged attack as “insufficient.”

Arroyo has also filed a City Council hearing order to discuss Boston police and the Boston Regional Intelligence Center’s response to the “growing presence of white supremacist hate groups in the City of Boston.”

“The benefit of it in hindsight is that we can say it was a march and a rally with an assault, but you can’t say that we had any intelligence prior to that that they weren’t coming to do their worst,” Arroyo told WBUR.