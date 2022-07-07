Local State trooper trainee accidentally shoots himself He sustained "superficial injuries" to his leg and was able to resume training Thursday following medical assistance.

A trainee at the Massachusetts State Police Academy was able to rejoin his classmates for training activities in New Braintree on Thursday, one day after he accidentally shot himself in the leg, police spokesman David Procopio said in an email.

The 87th Recruit Training Troop member, whose name has not been released, sustained “superficial injuries” Wednesday morning “in an unintentional self-discharge of his firearm” and was treated at UMass Medical Center, Procopio told Boston.com.

The incident took place while the trainee was putting his gun in its holster during a training exercise at the Academy range, the spokesman said. Officials immediately came to his aid before transporting him to the hospital.

The incident will reportedly be investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Division of Standards and Training.