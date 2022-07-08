Local Concord police makes history with all-woman shift Sgt. Tia Manchuso and Officers Cara Paladino, Leah Olansky, and Brianna Rudolph do not all typically work the shift at the same time. Officers Cara Paladino and Leah Olansky, Sgt. Tia Manchuso, and Officer Brianna Rudolph. Concord Police Department

It was a first for the Concord Police Department in Massachusetts this week.

The overnight shift Wednesday into Thursday was staffed by all female officers for a historic first, the department shared in posts on Facebook and Twitter.

A commenter on Twitter asked why it was the night shift, but the department responded that the occurrence was not planned, noting that Sgt. Tia Manchuso and Officers Cara Paladino, Leah Olansky, and Brianna Rudolph do not all typically work the shift at the same time.

The Massachusetts Association of Women in Law Enforcement shared the post on Facebook, writing “We love to see history being made by our female officers out there.”

While most people were sleeping, history was made overnight with the department’s first shift staffed by all female officers. #ConcordMA pic.twitter.com/TxPCjwpCJa — ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) July 7, 2022