Four men arrested in Chelsea on gun, drug, home invasion charges

Three men from Chelsea and one from Revere were arrested on home invasion, drug trafficking, and gun charges, and six illegal handguns were seized as authorities executed several warrants Thursday morning in Chelsea, officials said. Timothy Ramos, 27, of Chelsea, faces charges of home invasion and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, State Police said in a statement.

Elijah Acevedo, 26, of Chelsea, is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of ammunition, and multiple counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, according to the statement. Geovanniel Gomez, 29, of Chelsea, faces multiple counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, as well as charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, State Police said.

Javier DeJesus Jr., 30, of Revere, was charged with multiple counts of improper storage of a firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, as well as illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, according to the statement. Attorneys for the four could not be found in court records.

