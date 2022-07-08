Local Four young adults sickened after Cohasset Swim Center opens prematurely, town says The broken pipe was repaired, and further tests showed that the chemical balance of the pool had been restored, officials said.





Four young adults participating in a swim practice were sickened at the Cohasset Swim Center on Wednesday after the facility opened prematurely and a broken pipe caused a leak in its largest pool, town officials said.

The center, which is not owned or operated by the town, opened to the public without its finalized building permit or pool health inspection permit, according to a statement Thursday from the office of Cohasset Town Manager Christopher G. Senior. Before the opening, the town Health Department found that a broken pipe had caused half the water in the complex’s largest pool to leak out, which led to a chemical imbalance, according to the statement.

Staff from the swim center opened the pool before the water was fully balanced and properly certified for use, and four young adults later said they felt sick after leaving the water, officials said. Officials at the swim center did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night. In Facebook posts over the past week, the swim center acknowledged that it had faced difficulties preparing for the summer, including “significant supply chain issues, a cyber attack on one of our vendors, and challenges with contractors.”

