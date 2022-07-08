Woman killed in Fitchburg rollover crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 26-year-old woman from Gardner was killed early Friday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Fitchburg.
State police said troopers responded to the report of the crash on Route 2 westbound around 5:55 a.m. At the scene near the 97.7-mile marker, troopers found bystanders attempting CPR on the woman, who was the sole occupant of the 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over.
The attempts by both bystanders and troopers to save her life were unsuccessful; she died at the scene.
State police said no other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash but that the circumstances remain under investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.