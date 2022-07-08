Local Woman killed in Fitchburg rollover crash State police said the 26-year-old from Gardner died at the scene despite CPR attempts by bystanders and troopers.

A 26-year-old woman from Gardner was killed early Friday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Fitchburg.

State police said troopers responded to the report of the crash on Route 2 westbound around 5:55 a.m. At the scene near the 97.7-mile marker, troopers found bystanders attempting CPR on the woman, who was the sole occupant of the 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over.

The attempts by both bystanders and troopers to save her life were unsuccessful; she died at the scene.

State police said no other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash but that the circumstances remain under investigation.