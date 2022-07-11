Local Lowell man to be cited after vehicle strikes State Police cruiser in Stoneham The trooper’s K-9 was inside the car at the time of the crash and was unharmed but will be closely monitored.





A Lowell man will be cited for speeding after his vehicle hit the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser with a K-9 inside in Stoneham early Sunday morning, while a trooper was outside the vehicle assisting with another crash, officials said.

The crash took place about 4:42 a.m. on Interstate 93 northbound, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. The vehicle that hit the cruiser was driven by a 47-year-old man from Lowell who works for both Uber and Lyft. He did not have any passengers at the time of the incident, State Police said.

No injuries were reported, but the man, whose identity was not released, was taken to Winchester Hospital to be checked out, according to Procopio. He will be issued a citation for speeding, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, and failure to take care in stopping. The trooper’s K-9 was inside the car at the time of the crash and was unharmed but will be closely monitored, according to State Police. The crash remains under investigation.

