Man seriously injured in Roxbury stabbing

Boston police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a predawn stabbing Monday morning in Roxbury.
Officers responded to the report of the stabbing at 2179 Washington Street at 3:52 a.m., according to police. At the scene, they found an adult man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Later Monday morning, police said the man was in stable condition and expected to survive.
Police said investigation into the violent incident remains active and ongoing.
