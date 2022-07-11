Local Man seriously injured in Roxbury stabbing Police said the investigation into the stabbing remains active and ongoing.

Boston police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a predawn stabbing Monday morning in Roxbury.

Officers responded to the report of the stabbing at 2179 Washington Street at 3:52 a.m., according to police. At the scene, they found an adult man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Later Monday morning, police said the man was in stable condition and expected to survive.

Police said investigation into the violent incident remains active and ongoing.