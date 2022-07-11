Here’s what to know about road closures as demolition of the Government Center garage resumes today

Newsletter Signup
The demolition of the Government Center parking garage resumes Monday, just months after a fatal collapse halted the work.
In March, Peter Monsini, 51, was doing demolition work in a construction vehicle when a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed and the floor buckled beneath the vehicle, resulting in his death.
Workers will resume the demolition work this week, which means drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians can expect road closures, which will remain in effect through Labor Day.
As part of the work, Congress Street from New Chardon Road to Sudbury Street will be closed to traffic, the city said last week.
Just last month, service on the Green and Orange lines was temporarily suspended around Haymarket station after a contractor had discovered that support columns running through the MBTA tunnels had deteriorated.
See below for a map of the detours in effect through Sept. 5:
