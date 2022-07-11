Local Two male victims hospitalized after stabbings in Cambridge’s Central Square Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to contact police at 617-349-3300 or to provide information anonymously at 617-349-3359.





Two male victims were hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Cambridge’s Central Square on Sunday night, police said.

The stabbing victims were found at 750 Massachusetts Ave. and 5 Western Ave. after police received a report of the violence at 8:04 p.m., Cambridge police said in a statement posted to NextDoor. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Two possible male suspects were seen running toward River Street after the stabbings, according to the statement. The victims were likely unhoused, police said. Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300 or to provide information anonymously by dialing the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message.

