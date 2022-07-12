Local Man arrested following indecent assaults in South Boston Anyone with information should call police at 617-343-4400.





A South Boston man was arrested following two reports of indecent assault and battery in the neighborhood, Boston police said Monday.

Derek Leslie, 32, was arrested on one charge of indecent assault and battery, police said in a statement. The two assaults were reported last week in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester Street, the Globe reported.

Both incidents are still being investigated by detectives, police said Monday, and anyone with information can call them at 617-343-4400. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463). Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault and would be more comfortable talking to a non-law-enforcement agency can reach out to the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center at 1-800-841-8371 or via their website at www.barcc.org, the statement said.

