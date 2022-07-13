Local Dump truck seriously injures cyclist near Symphony Hall The crash was reported just after 12 p.m.

Boston police are investigating after a truck collided with a cyclist Wednesday near the intersection of Huntington and Massachusetts Avenues.

The cyclist, an adult man, was seriously injured in the crash. He was conscious when taken away to a local hospital, according to NBC 10. The crash was reported just after 12 p.m.

A dump truck hit the cyclist close to Symphony Hall, causing their bike frame to snap, according to WHDH. Images posted on Twitter show a mangled bike with yellow police tape surrounding it.

Boston Police crime scene response has arrived on Huntington Ave for the serious bike accident involving trash truck #7news pic.twitter.com/MvP3tkEOZ1 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 13, 2022

The cyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries, WCVB reported. A witness told the station that the truck and the cyclist were traveling parallel to each other. But when the truck went to make a left turn, it hit the man.

The truck’s driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to WHDH. They are employed by K-Town Disposal, a waste management company that serves industrial and residential customers in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire.