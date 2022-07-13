Dump truck seriously injures cyclist near Symphony Hall

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are investigating after a truck collided with a cyclist Wednesday near the intersection of Huntington and Massachusetts Avenues.
The cyclist, an adult man, was seriously injured in the crash. He was conscious when taken away to a local hospital, according to NBC 10. The crash was reported just after 12 p.m.
A dump truck hit the cyclist close to Symphony Hall, causing their bike frame to snap, according to WHDH. Images posted on Twitter show a mangled bike with yellow police tape surrounding it.
The cyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries, WCVB reported. A witness told the station that the truck and the cyclist were traveling parallel to each other. But when the truck went to make a left turn, it hit the man.
The truck’s driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to WHDH. They are employed by K-Town Disposal, a waste management company that serves industrial and residential customers in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.