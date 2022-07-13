4 men hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are investigating after four men were shot in Roxbury on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the report of the shooting near 39 Warren St. around 11:16 p.m., according to police. Three men were transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
A fourth man, who also had injuries that were not life-threatening, went to a local hospital on his own.
Police said as of Wednesday morning no arrests had been made and the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
