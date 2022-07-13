Local Jill Biden to speak at national teacher’s union convention in Boston “How do we take this forward? What’s the next thing that’s in front of us?” First lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Christa McAuliffe School in Concord, N.H. last year.





First lady Jill Biden will be in Boston on Friday to speak at the American Federation of Teachers 87th biennial national convention, “Reclaiming Our Future: Fighting for the Promise of a Better America.” Biden, who’s been a classroom teacher for over 30 years and teaches writing and English at Northern Virginia Community College, will be one of the speakers during the convention’s “Making a Difference in the Labor Movement” session.

The four-day event kicks off on Thursday and will host over 3,000 AFT members from around the country. This will be the union’s first in-person convention since 2018 due to the pandemic. The list of speakers alongside the First Lady on Friday include leaders from state and local teacher’s unions, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Co-Founder of March For Our Lives David Hogg, US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

AFT President Randi Weingarten’s State of the Union address on Thursday will address the challenges educators face and “a path forward for public schools, public services and democracy,” according to a statement from AFT. Beth Kontos, president of AFT Massachusetts, will also be speaking at the convention on Thursday and said this will be a time for members to reflect on what they’ve learned from the pandemic and how they worked together helped them get through the difficult times.

