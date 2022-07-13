Local Man arrested, charged after allegedly running over 3 women with car in N.H. The women were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he drove a car into three women and ran them over in Manchester, New Hampshire.

David Hamilton, of Manchester, is facing three counts of second degree assault, three counts of conduct after an accident — felony, two counts of conduct after an accident — misdemeanor, and one count each of disobeying a police officer and cruelty to animals.

David Hamilton. – Manchester police

Manchester police said the incident unfurled Sunday when an officer responded to a report of a fight around 3 a.m. at 495 Dubuque St. At the scene, police said the officer got out of his cruiser and approached a group of about 20 people.

“As he did so, a male got into a car, put the vehicle in reverse, and accelerated toward a group of females,” police said. “The vehicle collided with the females as well as a parked car.”

The driver, later identified during a police investigation as Hamilton, allegedly did not stop after hitting the women but continued to reverse, running them over.

“Despite being told to stop multiple times, he left the area,” police said. “The three victims were transported to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.”

After the incident, Hamilton allegedly crashed his car into a house on Wayne Street and fled on foot, leaving a small dog inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old was later located and arrested.

He was arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.