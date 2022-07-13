Police: Thieves have been entering Harvard dorm rooms as students sleep to steal electronics

Newsletter Signup
Police are investigating at least three recent reports of thieves breaking into Harvard University dorms and stealing laptops and other electronics.
The three incidents allegedly took place between Thursday and Monday, police said in a community advisory this week.
One break was reported in Mower Hall and the other two in Wigglesworth Hall, according to officials.
Among the electronics reportedly stolen were three laptops, AirPods, an iPad, an Apple Smart Keyboard and Pencil, and prescription sunglasses, police said.
The suspects are believed to have accessed these dorm rooms by the windows. In two of the incidents, victims said they were sleeping when the thefts occurred.
“The first floor windows, because it’s so hot in the summer, a lot of us are opening (them) to put our fans in,” one student told WHDH. “That’s kind of the reason they’re getting in.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvard University Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 617-495-1796.
Police reminded the public that although burglaries like these are rare, there are some precautions that can be taken. Officials suggested the following:
More information can be found in the Harvard University Police Department’s annual security report entitled “Playing it Safe.”
