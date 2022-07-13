Watch this black bear beat the heat in a Pepperell pond

Newsletter Signup
As Massachusetts heats up, even animals are finding ways to cool down.
A video taken this morning, shared by WCVB, shows a black bear climbing into a koi pond in Pepperell. The bear takes a dip in the cool water for nearly a minute, then sneaks out the way he came.
Temperatures in the high 70s and 80s are expected through the rest of this week, with potential scattered thunderstorms in the region predicted for Thursday.
