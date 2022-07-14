Local Investigative reporter Kathy Curran announces departure from WCVB “It has been a privilege.”

Investigative reporter Kathy Curran announced Thursday she is leaving WCVB, after a decade with the station.

Sharing the news with a video posted to Twitter, Curran said it was a difficult decision to leave. She said she’s moving on to a “new adventure” but did not provide details about what’s next. The Emmy award-winning reporter has been a member of WCVB’s 5 Investigates, the station’s enterprise and investigative unit.

Curran has been reporting in Boston, covering major local and national stories, for 23 years, working previously in Portland, Maine, and Huntsville, Alabama.

Advertisement:

In her announcement, the award-winning journalist thanked all of her colleagues at the station.

“I also want to thank the people who have trusted me to tell their stories and trusted me with their information,” she said. “It has been a privilege. As far as what’s next, I’m going to take some time off this summer to spend some time with my family. I look forward to that, and I look forward to my opportunities in the future.”

Curran also shared an email address for people to stay in touch with her.

“I look forward to hearing from you,” she said. “Until then, stay safe, stay well. Be kind, keep smiling. Take care.”

Some personal news from me today. After an incredible decade at @wcvb I’ve made the difficult decision to leave Ch 5.Thank you to all of my amazing colleagues & those of you who trusted me to tell your stories. Stay in touch https://t.co/GgkveDvpM0 #wcvb — Kathy Curran (@KathyReports) July 14, 2022