Local Marblehead woman arraigned on vehicular homicide charges in fatal Byfield farmstand accident

A Marblehead woman pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide this week in connection with a fatal crash that killed the co-manager of a Byfield farmstand.

Janet Bach, 70, was charged with vehicular homicide by negligent operation, Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office, said by phone.

After appearing in Newburyport District Court on Tuesday, Bach was released on personal recognizance and ordered not to drive amid the ongoing case, Kimball said.

Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook was killed May 21 when a car reversed into the farmstand. Two others were also injured.

Prior to Tuesday’s arraignment, Byfield Greenhouse posted on Facebook, reflecting on what legal justice would mean to Sforza Nico’s loved ones.

“That’s a big word – homicide, but the charges are fit for what was taken from us,” the post noted. “Susan went to work on Saturday, May 21, 2022 and never came home to her husband, children, 2 dogs and the life she LOVED.

“Nothing will ease our pain. Nothing will give her back to us,” the post continued. “Justice for Susan is what we want. Justice for the life that was taken away from Susan by a careless, reckless driver. Please keep us in your thoughts. Remember Susan today and always.”

In the comments on the post later that day, the greenhouse shared its disappointment in the not guilty plea.

“We were hoping she would plead guilty and save us more hell and torture, but to trial we go,” one comment read. “We will stand united and seek justice for Susan.”

Bach is scheduled to appear back in court Sept. 13.