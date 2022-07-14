Local Mass. man arrested for allegedly driving drunk, wrong way on I-89 in New Hampshire A passenger in the vehicle was also allegedly impaired and placed into protective custody.





A Wareham, Mass. man was arrested in New Hampshire late Tuesday night after he was allegedly driving drunk and going the wrong way on Interstate 89 north and nearly struck a state police cruiser head-on, authorities said.

Matthew Hart, 38, allegedly swerved past the cruiser that was at a working construction site detail with its emergency lights activated around 11:50 p.m. in Sutton, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. Hart stopped the vehicle in the middle of the highway and the trooper approached.

Hart was arrested for driving while intoxicated and felony reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, the statement said. A passenger in the vehicle, Anna Martin, 39, of Virginia, was also allegedly impaired and placed into protective custody, the statement said. Hart and Martin were taken to the Merrimack County Jail. The vehicle was seized and police will obtain a warrant to search it, the statement said.

