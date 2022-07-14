Local New Hampshire man held in death of grandmother’s husband





WINCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 26-year-old New Hampshire man was ordered held without bail on Thursday after being charged with second degree murder and other offenses in the shooting death of the 72-year-old husband of his grandmother, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

Winchester police were called Wednesday morning for a welfare check. Officers discovered the body of Timothy Hill. It is was later determined the shooting occurred on July 9.

An autopsy was completed on Thursday and it determined Hill died of a single gunshot would to the head.

The attorney general’s office said Keegan Duhaime, who had been living at the same address as Hill, is facing a number of charges that include 2nd degree murder and “an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him.”

Advertisement:

Duhaime appeared Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene where he waived arraignment and was ordered held without bail.

Duhaime’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.