Two teenagers hospitalized after shooting at Framingham McDonald’s

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Two teenagers were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a shooting in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Framingham.
WBZ reports the shooting happened at the fast food location on Route 30 and left an 18-year-old with chest wounds and a 19-year-old with a leg injury.
The injuries are considered to be nonlife-threatening, according to the station.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.