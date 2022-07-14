Local Two teenagers hospitalized after shooting at Framingham McDonald’s The shots rang out early on Thursday morning.

Two teenagers were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a shooting in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Framingham.

WBZ reports the shooting happened at the fast food location on Route 30 and left an 18-year-old with chest wounds and a 19-year-old with a leg injury.

The injuries are considered to be nonlife-threatening, according to the station.