Local 5 hurt when car plunges off Onset Beach embankment The car struck a tree early Friday before tumbling 30 feet down to shrubbery near the beach area. A mangled, dark-colored car rests in the shrubbery next to the beach. Courtesy/Onset Fire Department

Five people were injured in Onset early Friday when their car hit a tree and plummeted down a 30-foot embankment onto the beach.

The single-car accident happened around 5 a.m. near 181 Onset Ave., according to a press release by the Onset Fire Department.

The five occupants, who were not named, had to be extricated from the vehicle and received care from Wareham EMS paramedics.

The victims suffered several injuries, ranging from minor to severe, according to officials.

All five people were taken to local area hospitals — two to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, two to Saint Luke’s Trauma Center in New Bedford, and one via Medflight to Rhode Island Hospital.

Officials did not comment on what caused the accident.

Onset fire officials shared photos on social media that show a mangled, dark-colored car resting in the shrubbery next to the beach, with police and fire officials nearby. Emergency vehicles lined the seaside street.

Bourne and Wareham EMS and fire departments assisted in the incident.