Firefighter injured, 17 displaced, after 3-alarm fire in Dorchester

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 17 people were displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out at a three-decker home in Dorchester and then spread to a second home Friday afternoon, Boston fire said.

Firefighters responded to 23 Lithgow St. and encountered heavy fire in the rear of the home, Boston fire said on Twitter. The fire quickly spread to 19 Lithgow St. and a second alarm was ordered.

The fire broke out at about 2:45 p.m., Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the department said.

The third alarm was ordered after the fire burned through the rear porches of one of the homes, causing them to collapse, Boston fire said. At one point firefighters went into a side yard on the back street of one of the buildings to reach the fire in the rear where there was limited access to the blaze.

