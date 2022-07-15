Local NH fire marshal finds no criminal intent in Red Jacket resort fire, cause ‘undetermined’ The multi-alarm blaze ripped through the hotel’s south wing, torching 75 rooms and causing guests to clamber down third-story balconies to escape. Police tape hangs across the driveway of the Red Jacket Resort after the resort caught fire on Saturday, April 30. Investigators said Friday that the cause could not be determined, but that a crime had not been committed.





The cause of a massive fire that destroyed part of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, N.H. cannot be determined, the New Hampshire state fire marshal’s office said Friday.

There was also no evidence that a crime had been committed, State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey said in a press release.

Investigators made the determination after interviewing guests and examining evidence from the April 30 fire at the popular White Mountain resort, Toomey said.

The multi-alarm blaze ripped through the hotel’s south wing, torching 75 rooms and causing guests to clamber down third-story balconies to escape. The fire raged for nearly 12 hours, drawing firefighters from 28 communities across central New Hampshire to help extinguish the blaze.

