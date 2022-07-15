Local Police seek owner of 3 pitbulls who attacked small dog at Lynn playground Anyone with information is asked to contact Lynn Animal Control Officer J.R. Plourde at 781-477-4385 or [email protected]

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of three dogs that allegedly attacked an 18-pound Cockapoo in the area of Lynn Woods Playground and the softball field earlier this week.

A lifelong Lynn resident told police that she was walking her dog Sunday at approximately 8:15 a.m. when she saw a white man with three unleashed pitbulls enter the softball field area from Great Woods Road.

“Without provocation, the pitbulls attacked the Cockapoo, severely injuring it,” Lynn police wrote in a release that was posted on the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

“The presumed owner of the pitbulls then gained control of them and was last seen walking with them in the direction of the road behind the softball field to the right and into the woods,” police wrote.

The Cockapoo sustained more than 25 bites, which resulted in extensive injuries and significant veterinary bills, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man, who was described as “burly looking with scruffy facial hair and wearing a baseball cap.”

