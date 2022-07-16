Dog helps lead Maine trooper to rollover crash near Lincoln

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Maine state troopers received assistance from an unexpected source when a dog helped alert police to a two-car crash earlier this week, according to officials.
At around 5:29 p.m July 10, while parked at a crossover on Interstate 95 near Lincoln, Trooper Chris Pina noticed a dog running in front of his cruiser, according to a Facebook post from Maine State Police.
Pina managed to get the muddy and scratched-up canine into his cruiser, figuring it was an escaped or lost pet. However, as he called in the dog to dispatch, he noticed a man on the southbound side of the interstate yelling for help, according to the statement.
What Pina found after investigating the yelling was a maroon SUV in a ditch and a green RAV4 on its roof in a lane of traffic, officials said. The driver of the green RAV4 allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the travel lane, rear-ending the SUV, according to the statement.
Police said that the crash caused both vehicles to roll over several times. A couple in the maroon SUV had two dogs, which were ejected from the car, according to state police.
One dog found Pina and the other, a Doberman named Bentley, went missing for a few days before being found by Kathy Winslow of Lost Dog Recovery.
Lincoln police posted a picture of the couple and their found furry friend Thursday, celebrating Bentley’s return.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.