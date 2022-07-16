Local Firefighter arrested for allegedly placing cameras in women’s locker room Westfield resident Nicholas Tillman, 38, was arraigned Thursday in Northampton District Court on a charge of secret sexual surveillance.





A firefighter with the Easthampton Fire Department was arrested Thursday for allegedly videotaping a female firefighter who was changing in the women’s locker room, according to court records.

Westfield resident Nicholas Tillman, 38, was arraigned Thursday in Northampton District Court on a charge of secret sexual surveillance.

He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the female firefighter. Tillman must stay away from both her and the fire department, records show.

He is due back in court on Aug. 16 for a pre-trial conference.

